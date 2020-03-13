Four families left destitute after being evicted in Belhar

Cape Town - Four families have been left destitute after they were evicted from a social housing development, Belhar Gardens Estate for failing to pay their rent. The facility developed by the Madulammoho Housing Association together with the City, provides 630 units to low-income residents. The company’s website states that nearly 70% of the units go to households with a monthly income of between R3500 and R7000, and the rest to households earning less than R3500 a month. Jacque Ngoy, who has been staying at the facility for three years, said he was called from work by a neighbour, who said his furniture had been thrown on to the street. He was in arrears as he had financial problems.

“I have never been to court or been sent an eviction order, and I have never signed a letter of demand or a letter from the sheriff; they just opened my room and threw my stuff outside,” he said.

Jolene Booysen, a tenant and a community activist, said the association was ripping them off, with rents fluctuating every month.

“In the four years that I have been staying here, the rules have been changed without consultation.

“The initial criteria were that you must not own property and that it’s for people who get paid a certain amount, but we see government officials with properties moving here and the rent going up and down,” she said.

“More families are in the process of being evicted and most of these people are pensioners.”

Madulammoho Housing Association chief executive Renier Erasmus said: “We have been engaging with them for a long time. When the matter could not be resolved, we had to approach the court for relief.

“The court made an order for the tenants to vacate the estate. They did not adhere to the court’s order and the court then ordered the sheriff to evict them from the units,” he said.

Erasmus said the institution had a “good” process for dealing with grievances, adding that rent increases were part of the rental agreement and they were necessary to cover annual increases in costs.

He said this year, the rent hike was only 4%, which was below other rent increases in the area.

Belhar ward councillor Delmaine Cottee said they were meeting their attorneys and the rest of the families with a view to appealing to the High Court to rescind the decision to evict the four families.

