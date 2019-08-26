A junior Cisko Yakkies (JCY) gang member, Jonathan Arendse, and three other members were handed life sentences for killing a rival gangster in prison by strangling and electrocution at the Breede River Prison in Worcester. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - A junior Cisko Yakkies (JCY) gang member, Jonathan Arendse, and three other members were handed life sentences for killing a rival gangster in prison by strangling and electrocution at the Breede River Prison in Worcester. Arendse, Chrisjan Mentoor, Mark Lee Erasmus and Belldrick de Lora, all members of the notorious JCY gang, were sentenced on Friday at the Khayelitsha Priority Court. Arendse was also convicted of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act.

The four were accused of murdering Andries Jaars at the prison in July 2013. It was alleged that Arendse and several other JYC members tortured Jaars to death in a prison cell.

Arendse is already serving an eight-year sentence handed down in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court in November 2016. He was convicted of stabbing a man to death in February 2012.

The provincial regional commissioner of correctional services, Delekile Klaas, welcomed the sentences and said he hoped they would encourage gangs within correctional facilities not to engage in any type of violence.

“The department’s message is clear, that gang violence will not be allowed in society, but most of all not in our correctional services facilities. We want to encourage gangsters to approach the warders, work with them and refrain from any type of violence.

“It’s clear from the sentencing of the gang members at the Worcester Prison that those committing such offences will stay a long time in prison.

“We’re working closely with SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority on other crime-related matters,” said Klaas.

