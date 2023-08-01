Four killed in suspected Delft gang massacre

Cape Town - Anti-Gang Unit detectives are investigating a mass shooting which left four people dead in Delft. The murder happened on Sunday evening in Bakkiesblom, Roosendal.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “The Anti-Gang Unit detectives are probing the circumstances that left four men aged 20, 26, 60 and a yet to be determined age with fatal gunshot wounds and a fifth victim aged 31 with injuries last night at around 8.50pm in Bakkiesblom Crescent in Roosendal, Delft. “It is believed that a group of five suspects entered the residence of the victims and opened fire, before fleeing the scene in an unknown motor vehicle. “We have reason to believe that the motive for the incident is gang-related, and we are pursuing our investigation in that direction. Arrests are yet to be made.”

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said this shooting confirmed why they had to intervene in Delft by deploying additional LEAP officers in the area. “Since July 1, Delft now has 141 LEAP officers in the area, after an additional 68 officers were deployed. The shootings show how criminals have a complete disregard for life. These elements do not belong in our communities. The fourth quarter crime statistics, January to March 2023, revealed that Delft is the number one murder precinct in the province and third in the country. “Throughout the 2022/23 financial year, Delft has been in the top two precincts for murder in the province. During the first quarter, April to June 2022, the precinct was number one in the province, while in the second and third quarter, it was number two in the province.”