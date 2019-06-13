Judge Robert Henney on Wednesday handed down life sentences to the four men convicted of murdering alleged Mongrels gang leader Clint Smith. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The four men convicted of murdering alleged Mongrels gang leader Clint Smith in March 2013 in Atlantis by stabbing him 247 times acted like a pack of wolves and made sure they finished the job. Judge Robert Henney on Wednesday handed down life sentences to G-Unit gang members Gerrit Franse, Michael Adams, Aldrick Adams and Chestwell Essop on a count of murder and six years for a charge of kidnapping. The sentences run concurrently. They were convicted earlier this month.

Heavily armed police officers were inside and outside the court room and only a certain number of people were allowed in. A large number of supporters of the convicted killers were not allowed inside.

Judge Henney said: “Smith was assaulted at home. He resisted when he was forced into a car. All of you knew that Smith had to be killed. Smith must have known this and this is why he resisted. In evidence, it emerged that it was said that he must be killed.

“Once you all agreed to carry out the act you acted like a pack of wolves. The attack was vicious and the post mortem report showed the deceased was stabbed 247 times. All vital organs were penetrated. This is one of the most gruesome and inhumane cases of cold-blooded killings. Smith must have endured tremendous suffering.”

His half-naked body was dumped in Saxonwold on the Old Mamre-Darling Road and his bloodstained car was found 15km away.

“In view of the cruelty of the crime, society needs to be sent a strong message that the courts will protect them from such elements. Killing has become pervasive in areas where gangsters run supreme. Most of the gangs reign with terror,” Henney said.

Smith’s family said they were happy with the sentence.

@TheCapeArgus