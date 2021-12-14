Four men found guilty for killing Heila Kilian, mom of Zane Killian, in farm robbery

Cape Town - Four men have been convicted for the murder of Heila Kilian in the George Circuit High Court. Kilian was the mother of former rugby player Zane Kilian, currently on trial in connection with the murder of police investigator Charl Kinnear.

Sakhumzi Benya, Nkoshihethu Nocuza, Msomi Nikani and Monwabisi Maki have been found guilty on charges of murder, aggravated robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. There had initially been five men but the fifth co-accused, Xolusani Myoyi, was acquitted of all charges while the remaining four were acquitted of malicious damage to property. The State said that Kilian had been visiting family on a farm in Stilbaai where David and Brenda Thomas lived. They were having a braai with Shaun Vorster and his wife when the armed men arrived.

The State believes that the men had intended to commit a robbery. When they arrived they stabbed and beat the Thomases and their guests, they then tied up and shot Kilian through the heart. They took valuable items of jewellery that belonged to Brenda Thomas and later demanded that Vorster take them to his cottage and show them where he had stored cash and firearms, which the perpetrators also stole. They then fled in a white Toyota Hilux bakkie that belonged to the Thomases.