Alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach leaving court during after his appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Monday.Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Four more charges were on Tuesday added to the charge sheet of former journalist Willem Breytenbach who is facing charges of sexual assault. The new charges against Breytenbach were added when he appeared at the Cape Town Magistrates' Court. He is now facing six counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault. The court also heard that more charges could still be added to the docket. The charges stem from a number of men who, in a series of exclusive interviews with News24, alleged that they were raped or sexually abused by the accused between the 1980s and 2019. Breytenbach was arrested at his home in Mossel Bay on December 3 last year and released on R50 000 bail on December 5. According to News24, a total of 41 people have come forward with serious allegations against Breytenbach since his arrest.

He was not asked to plead at his court appearance on Tuesday and the matter has been postponed to March 30 to allow the State to gather further statements.

Alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach leaving court during after his appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Monday. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

