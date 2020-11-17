Four more suspects appear for Atlantis teen’s gruesome murder by pit bull

Cape Town - Four more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a teenager from Atlantis, just outside Cape Town. The four men, aged between 20 and 36, briefly appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder on Tuesday. Jordan Moore, 16, from Saxon Sea, was gruesomely murdered on November 6. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that the suspects had been arrested on Sunday. “This office can confirm that four suspects aged between 20 and 36 were arrested on November 15, 2020, on a charge of murder. They are due to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court today (Tuesday), where bail will be opposed,” Van Wyk said.

Scores of community members stood outside the court, calling for their heads.

Residents, including many school pupils, carried placards calling for the death penalty, no bail for the accused and justice for Moore.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalia confirmed that the accused would be applying for bail.

“This morning four more accused appeared at the same court on the same charges of murder as the other two suspects. Their case has been postponed to November 24, 2020, for a formal bail application,” Ntabazalila said.

Last week, two suspects aged 18 and 24 also appeared for the murder.

The pair abandoned their bail application and their case has been postponed until January 22, 2021.

According to reports, Moore and two friends were approached by two men who allegedly confronted them in Rietsanger Avenue in Robinvale.

The men allegedly forced the trio to buy them liquor at a local shebeen. Two of the youngsters managed to flee and seek help, but Moore was unable to escape.

It is alleged the perpetrators abducted Moore, stabbed him and had their dog maul him to death.

