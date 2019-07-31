Nyanga Taxi Rank. Photo: Henk Kruger

Cape Town - Four men accused of the murder of two people during a shooting at the Nyanga taxi rank in 2013, were acquitted in the Western Cape High Court on Monday due to a sloppy police investigation. Acting Judge AJ Sievers found that the State had not established the guilt of the accused on any of the charges of murder and attempted murder, or the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition beyond reasonable doubt. Subsequently he ordered Andile Cakasayo, Melikhaya Casako, Nkosithandile Cakasayo and Nyameko Daki be acquitted on all charges.

“At this juncture it may be appropriate to mention that there were deficiencies in the manner in which the police conducted the investigation which ranged from ineptitude to dereliction of duty, to blatant carelessness when handling and recording exhibits, and to a clear lack of understanding of the gravitas when taking and commissioning the sworn statements which formed the basis of the state’s prosecution,” Judge Sievers said.

The four was accused of being involved in the murder of two members of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata), Celani Twazi and Bongani Mququ, who were gunned down at the Cata Kiki Murray branch at Nyanga taxi rank on July 25, 2013.

Two more people were injured.

Judge Sievers lambasted the evidence of two police officers,and submitted that their ballistic witnesses were insufficiently qualified to express the opinions they did.

In addition he said they failed to demonstrate their reasons for forming the conclusions to which they testified, and in carrying out their investigations had failed to apply themselves properly to make the identification they purported to make

The police officer on the crime scene on the day of the shooting in 2013 collected 62 lots of individual evidence containing ammunition components - cartridge cases, spent bullets and bullet fragments.

It was examined by police officer Engelbrecht between August 29 and September 9, 2013.

“Engelbrecht accepted that he made an error in that he placed the cartridge case, which he marked A24, in the group cartridges cases fired by the third firearm, as well as in the group of cartridge cases fired by the fifth firearm. He kept no detailed notes of how he arrived at this classification, nor did he keep photographs of each of the matches, and other than his word, no supporting evidence can be tested objectively to his findings,” Judge Sievers said in his judgment.

