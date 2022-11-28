Four nabbed in Bonteheuwel for possession of City’s overhead electricity cables

Cape Town - Four men are expected to appear in Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court after they were found in possession of the City’s electricity overhead cables in Bonteheuwel. The men were apprehended when information was received from Loganberry Street residents, who have consistently experienced power outages due to cable theft in the area, and reported to the ward councillor.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said this information was quickly passed on to the police, who immediately responded. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the men, between the ages of 16 and 47, were arrested and detained on a charge relating to the Criminal Matter Amendment Act. The ongoing cable theft in Bonteheuwel has allegedly been the primary reason behind power outages there.

McKenzie said the four were known to have been constantly behind the cable theft and vandalism in the area. He said those who break down the community must be harshly dealt with and residents should display little sympathy for them and their actions. “These four individuals are going to be charged under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, which will see a minimum sentence and no bail. It is important that information comes forward so that we catch such individuals in the act. “It’s also welcoming that the police are working with us in ensuring that we bring an end to cable theft and vandalism and the effect that it has on our community. The next 15 years, in all likelihood, are going be very quiet in the streets because these four individuals are known to consistently steal cables,” he said.

Energy mayoral member Beverley van Reenen, who welcomed the arrest, called on the criminal justice system to mete out the harshest possible punishment against the suspects once they are found guilty. Van Reenen said the latest arrest was a tell-tale sign that law enforcement authorities and communities, with the government, were starting to work together against heinous infrastructure crimes. Van Reenen said vandalism and theft cost the City more than R50 million in the last financial year and it was looking to curb this loss.

