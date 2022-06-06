Four Paarl gang members in court for mass shooting

Cape Town - Four alleged gang members are currently on trial in the Western Cape High Court for a mass shooting in Paarl, but the State has had difficulty in securing witnesses. Dylan Adriaanse, Cameron Claasen, Steward Antonie and Romeo Borrins are being charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) for their alleged involvement in a gang-related mass shooting at Springbok flats in Chicago, Paarl East.

It is alleged that the four worked together as part of the “Skhombizo” gang when they allegedly shot and killed 15-year-old Hashiem Solomon and attempted to kill 12 others. Solomon and a group of friends, had gathered in the back yard at his flat to socialise on December 6, 2019 when Adriaanse, Antonie and Borrins, known to the group, entered the yard armed with semi-automatic pistols. According to the State, their gunfire resulted in the death of Solomon and wounded five people. At least 16 rounds were used during the shooting.

The State aims to prove the three gunmen worked under the instruction of Claasen. The offence was allegedly an act of retaliatory violence and assertion of dominance due to a rift with a rival gang, the “Pitfits”. The four men have pleaded “not guilty”, while the State has had difficulty in securing witnesses because they fear being targeted by the gang if they testify in an open court. The four are facing 12 counts of attempted murder, one count of murder, one count for possession of three unlicensed firearms and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.