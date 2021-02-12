Four people, including three children die in car accident outside Touws River

Cape Town - Four people, including three young children died in a horror car accident just outside Touws River on Thursday morning, when the car they were travelling in crashed into the back of broken-down truck.

Police have opened a culpable homicide case after four people including three minors died in a car accident 5km from Touws River in the direction of Laingsburg, near Sandhills train station in Worcester.

The Western Cape Government Health’s Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Deanna Bessick said emergency services had responded to accident scene shortly after 4.30am yesterday.

“EMS responded to a call about a car that had been involved in an accident. The car drove into a stationary truck that broke down last night. Six people were travelling in the car, two women, three children - 5-month-old twin girls and a 3-year-old girl and one adult male.”

“Unfortunately, one female and the three children sustained fatal injuries and were trapped in the vehicle. EMS Rescue extricated the patients at 8.07am. The male and one female are critically injured and have been transported to Worcester Provincial Hospital.”