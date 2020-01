Four people shot dead inside Khayelitsha shebeen









Police are investigating the death of four men who were shot and killed by six gunmen who stormed into a shebeen in Khayelitsha. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Police are investigating the death of four men who were shot and killed by six gunmen who stormed into a shebeen in Khayelitsha. The incident happened at Mafu’s Place at about 9pm on Wednesday night. Owner Mneno Mafu said: “It looked like the gunmen were targeting some people inside the shebeen because they were outside the window when they started the shooting and hit one person.” Mafu said that after a few shots another man had been shot outside the house. He said the other two had been shot through the toilet window while they were hiding.

“When I heard the shots, I approached the counter. My wife hid under the counter,” he said.

His wife, who did not want to be named, said more than 17 shots had been fired.

“I was terrified and scared. I heard bullets and saw people running inside and I hid under the counter,”she said.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the four victims were aged between 24 and 34.

He said eyewitness reports suggested that about six suspects had approached the shebeen and opened fire at four patrons.

“The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the murders is yet to be established,” Traut said.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned the shooting.

“As a part of the Western Cape Safety Plan, my department has been tasked with amending legislation relating to alcohol, specifically the Western Cape Liquor Act.

“It is essential that these amendments contribute to a reduction of alcohol harms in our communities,” Fritz said.

Anyone with information can contact their nearest police station, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line 32211.

[email protected]