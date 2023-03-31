Four police officers appear in Cape Town court, charged with corruption

Cape Town - Four police officers, three men and one woman, appeared in two separate cases of corruption in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. In the first case, Nolisihdo Carol Kondlo, 38, Bayanda Ernest Matiwane, 35, and Alwaba Magaza, 35, attached to the Maitland police station, appeared yesterday on charges of corruption, defeating the ends of justice and theft.

The State said the Anti-Corruption Unit had been on the trail of the alleged criminals for six months before effecting their arrest. The accused, all legally represented, tried to bring an immediate bail application but they failed to convince the magistrate due to multiple cases of the same nature at different districts across the province. The magistrate said the police officers would return to court on April 6 due to their alleged association with two other officers in Strand. The prosecutor said: “There is a case enrolled at the Strand Magistrate’s Court today, where the accused are meant to appear.”

Court proceedings became interesting when another accused, a police officer from Khayelitsha, appeared immediately after the three. Thandile Damini, 38, and Magaza appeared on charges of corruption, defeating the ends of justice, theft and possession and/or dealing in drugs. It is alleged he was using state resources to transport drugs to the value of R200 000. Damini’s lawyer requested his bail hearing be held on May 3 to give him more time to prepare, but this was refused.