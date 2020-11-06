Four SANDF members busted with marijuana worth R50 000 in Atlantis

Cape Town – Four members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were arrested on Thursday after they were found in possession of marijuana worth R50 000. In a statement, provincial police spokesperson André Traut said the suspects were bust by police officers attached to the Atlantis South African Police Service (SAPS). Atlantis is a town just off the West Coast outside Cape Town. According to Traut, the SAPS officers were patrolling the Atlantis coastline in pursuit of abalone poachers when they caught sight of an SANDF vehicle with four men inside. The officers followed the vehicle, and when the driver sped up, the officers became suspicious.

They pulled the driver over and searched the vehicle, which led to the discovery of the marijuana.

The suspects were arrested at about 4am and charged with dealing in drugs.

“The discovery of dagga (marijuana) is valued at around R50 000 and was discovered in the boot of the vehicle.

“The four suspects, aged between 30 and 51, are expected to make their court appearances at the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” Traut said.

African News Agency (ANA)