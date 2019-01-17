Rescue and consular services efforts are underway for four South Africans who travelled to Mozambique on holiday, are presumed to have drowned. PHOTO: Supplied

Cape Town - The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu was briefed on Thursday morning on the rescue and consular services efforts in relation to the four South Africans who travelled on holiday with a group to Mozambique on 12 January 2019.



The four went missing on 14 January 2019 and are presumed to have drowned.





Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) through the South African High Commission in Maputo, are working with local authorities to provide assistance to families who have arrived in Mozambique to help with the search for their loved ones.





South Africa's High Commissioner to Mozambique, H.E Mandisi Mphahlwa and staff at the Mission is working to assist the families and to offer all necessary consular services.





The department said that it is in constant communication with the High Commissioner as the search and rescue continues, and they hope that they can still be found alive. Dirco is also in contact with the Premier’s office in Limpopo, the families and all other stakeholders.





