Four suspects arrested after cops seize counterfeit goods during police raid in Bellville

Cape Town - More arrests are expected following the arrest of four people after police raided stalls at Bellville station and CBD, seizing counterfeit goods with an estimated value over R100 million. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said a multimillion-rand integrated take-down operation was carried out by police, customs and excise and brand protectors from various famous high-end products in a shopping complex in Durban Road, Bellville, on Friday morning to tackle the illegal trade of counterfeit goods.

Four suspects were arrested while a large number of traders fled the scene and abandoned their stalls at the arrival of police. As investigations continue, more arrests are expected. “The end product of the operation saw truckloads of counterfeit goods comprising an assortment of popular brands as well as illicit tobacco products being transported to a depot as exhibits in a contravention of the Counterfeits Goods Act case.