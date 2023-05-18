Four suspects arrested for stolen goods and a hijacked truck

Cape Town - Members of the Maitland Flying Squad have arrested a group of suspects who were found in possession of stolen goods and a hijacked vehicle on Tuesday. The suspects were nabbed in the industrial area of Manenberg and are expected to appear in court once charged.

SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk said that in the early morning of Tuesday the team followed up on information that led them to the industrial area in Vygieskraal Road, where they arrested four individuals – three men, aged between 23 and 30, and a 42-year-old woman. The suspects were found driving a truck with a registration number that was reported at Maitland police station as having been hijacked. “As the team drove down Steenbras Road they spotted a Scania truck with a registration number that had been reported as hijacked in Maitland.