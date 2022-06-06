Four taxi vigilantes convicted for hanging murder in Strand that happened in 2014

Cape Town - Four taxi vigilantes have been convicted in the Strand Regional Court for murder after they beat up and hanged a suspected thief at the Lwandle taxi rank. Thandowani Nkomo, Howard Mboto, Victor Mbanda and Masithembi Bongani were convicted for the kidnapping, assault and murder of Wanda Njotini.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the State, the four men were part of a police forum association named Khupa, established between 2012 and 2013 In Lwandle, Strand, that was assisting police with tracing and apprehending suspects. It was the State’s case that after some time, the association further evolved and members started to apprehend suspects, accuse them of crimes committed without involving the police and interrogating the suspects before handing them over to the police. It changed into a vigilante group from a community-based initiative meant to assist with fighting crime. State advocate Peter John Damon managed to prove to the court that on February 7, 2014 the four went to Njotini’s residence after he was suspected of committing a crime. He was found sleeping with his two brothers and was forcefully taken, beaten up with knobkieries and loaded into Malizana’s taxi.

An hour later, Njotini was found in a container at Lwandle taxi rank, hanging from a beam by his own belt with his hands tied with his shoe laces, on a typist’s chair with wheels to hoist himself from. The container was used by the association for meetings and interrogation of suspects, who were often beaten up. Njotini had several injuries, including a massive open wound on his head. A pathologist who attended the scene and conducted the post-mortem examination found that the cause of death was hanging and that it was impossible that the deceased could have committed suicide. The court rejected the accused’s defence that they arrested Njotini and that he committed suicide while they went to fetch the police. The court found that the accused kidnapped him from his home, beat him up with knobkieries and collectively hanged him with his own belt.

Story continues below Advertisement

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalilia said: “They were then convicted of the charges of kidnapping, assault and murder. Pre-sentence proceedings and sentencing will take place on August 5.” [email protected] Cape Argus