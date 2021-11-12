Four young Uitsig men in court charged with murder and gang-related activities

Cape Town - Dawnay Davids, 19, Mahlubandile Jacobs, 26, Moegamat Swarts, 26, and Vincent Davids, 28, appeared on Thursday in the Western Cape high court on a number of charges, including murder, aiding and abetting criminal gang activity, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. The four from Uitsig, are accused of actively participating in criminal gang activity and being members of a gang called “Ama Don’t Care” operating in the Uitsig area.

Davids and Jacobs have been charged with the murder of two people, while Jacobs, Swarts and Davids have been charged with the murder of another and the intent to commit murder oF another person. The state alleges that on March 26, 2019 in Uitsig, Davids and Jacobs shot dead Christopher Joubert, 46, and his four year-old granddaughter Likeshia. The prosecution said a day before the murders, Joubert was approached at home by Jacobs, Davids and two other men, where they demanded money from him.

On March 26, 2019, Joubert and his granddaughter were outside their home in Geranium street. Likeshia was playing with other children around a bakkie. Davids and Jacobs walked past the group of people towards the corner of Geranium Street, where one of them returned to the group and opened fire on them with a firearm.

Joubert died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest while Likeshia died from gunshot wounds to the chest. Glenda Ruiters, a 56-year-old witness to the murders was later shot in the head, abdomen and chest, and died. Jacobs, Swarts and Davids have been charged with her murder.