Fourteen bust by the Rural Safety Unit for various crimes

Cape Town - The provincial Community Safety and Police Oversight department said it is maintaining its efforts in cleaning up the Overstrand and Swartland areas. The department using its Rural Safety Units (RSUs) in conjunction with the Mossel Bay, Overstrand and Swartland K-9 Units, has continued to conduct crime intervention operations in the Overstrand municipal area.

Just last week, the units working with other municipal law enforcement agencies and the SAPS apprehended 14 suspects for various crimes. Of the 14 individuals, eight were apprehended in the Overstrand municipal area, one was arrested in Mossel Bay and five in Swartland. Commenting on the arrests Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen, said the difference the K9 and Rural Safety Units continued to make was the very reason why hey had established these units in non-metro areas. Allen said: “As the Western Cape Government, we aim to ensure that this province becomes the safest in the country, and these units are significantly contributing to this goal. I encourage our residents to continue collaborating with our units so that criminals and their illicit activities can be removed from our communities.

“It is important to us that all areas across the province are safe, and residents can live in dignity.” In addition to apprehending several suspects, the Mossel Bay K-9 unit also conducted several operations in Groot- and Kleinbrak Rivier and the JCC Camp. At one of the crime intervention initiatives, officials who were manning a roadblock apprehended a suspect with outstanding warrants to the tune of R 36 100.