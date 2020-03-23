Fourth person at UCT has tested positive for Covid-19

Cape Town - A postgraduate student from the University of Cape Town (UCT) has tested positive for Covid-19, announced UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng on Monday. Phakeng previously confirmed three other cases, but said today's confirmed case brings the total to four at the institution. "In all cases the provincial health department confirmed the cases through the prescribed protocol," Phakeng said. She said the three colleagues and the postgraduate student were in quarantine. "The health department has also immediately begun contact tracing in the respective cases and those identified as close contacts have been informed and asked to quarantine themselves for two weeks."

"Please note we are committed to maintain confidentiality in relation to the medical conditions of staff and students. This includes the information in relation to testing for whatever infectious or non-infectious diseases a person may have and is an important ethical imperative," she said.

Phakeng said breaking that confidentiality is not acceptable and for healthcare professionals (who include health scientists) is against all moral codes.

"Naming people in e-mails or over social media platforms, or releasing information about them that could identify them, must be avoided," Phakeng said.

