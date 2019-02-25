There are concerns that efforts to extinguish the wildfire in Franschhoek could be hampered by strong winds. Picture: Omar Bahati/NCCWildfires - Supplied

Cape Town - The Franschhoek fire that has been burning for the past week has been contained, but there is still concern that the north-westerly wind expected on Tuesday may reignite embers. Cape Winelands district municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said a cold front expected tomorrow would be preceded by a north-westerly wind.

“It has the potential to reignite coals which may not yet have fully cooled down,” she said.

The fire, which started last Monday, has been fuelled by the wind and alien vegetation. It has destroyed 6 800 hectares of vegetation, including fynbos. The Western Cape mountains are the natural plant habitat of fynbos, which also forms part of the Cape floral kingdom.

The municipality said mopping-up activities would begin but the fire needed to be completely out for a period of 48 hours before it could be considered extinguished.

“The other factor is the fire line, which has moved over the top of the mountains this is the fire that was burning high up in the mountains which made operations difficult. In an effort to address this fire, 60 firefighters and crews will be trooped in by two helicopters, where they will stay to try and contain the fire. The trooping takes quite a bit of time as the helicopters can only take five crew members per trip,” Otto explained.

“There are currently 75 firefighters and ground crews, supported by nine fire vehicles and two helicopters. Fire crews supported by four helicopters fought tirelessly to contain the fire. The incident command centre remains operational for the next 24 hours,” she said.

The Franschhoek pass is also open to traffic, but the fire services requested the public not visit the affected areas.

No injuries or damage to houses in the town or agricultural properties have been reported.

The Franschhoek community has been thanked for their incredible support in the form of food, water, equipment and manpower.

[email protected]