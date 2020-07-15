Frantic parents call for help to find missing Cape teen Lunamandla Sithonga

Cape Town - It has been just short of a week since Lunamandla Sithonga, 12, was reported missing and her family is calling for “extra hands” to help find her. Lunamandla was last seen by her mother on Thursday morning, boarding her scholar transport in front of their Site B home in TR Section. The Grade 6 pupil never made it to Eastville Primary School in Mitchells Plain. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said it has received a report indicating that there was no record of her arriving at the school. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and those that are participating in the search," she said. "We are hopeful that there will soon be a breakthrough in the case.” Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said it was understood that Lunamandla was dropped off at school at about 8.45am. The driver who dropped her off came to pick her up after her school but didn't see her.

Her father Vusumzi said the family was distraught.

“Our family has been devastated, helpless and fearful. Especially Lunamandla’s mother has been struggling to sleep and praying all the time that our child is found. We hope for more hands on the ground to help us with the search," he said.

More than 100 volunteers and residents have been searching for Lunamandla since the weekend.

Khayelitsha cluster chairperson Francina Lukas said she would speak to police management about the girl’s disappearance.

“It’s been long now since this child was reported missing.”

Dessie Rechner, from the Pink Ladies’ Organisation, said Lunamandla was wearing her school's red-and-blue tracksuit when she disappeared. She has short brown hair, brown eyes, a petite build, a mole on the left side of her back and scar on her right leg.

Joshua Chigome, spokesperson for Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez, said social workers havebeen sent to assist the family.

Anyone with information about Lunamandla’s whereabouts can contact Sergeant Mnkomo at Mitchells Plain FCS at 082 522 1066.

