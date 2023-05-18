Free maths workshops this month for Grade 12 learners

Cape Town - Non-governmental organisation Awqaf SA, in collaboration with K-Way Mathematics Institute SA, the Department of Basic Education and ISKILL, has commenced its popular maths workshops to improve maths proficiency in the country. The seventh offering of the free workshops on Pure Mathematics commenced on May 13 -14 for Grade 11 learners.

Workshops taking place this Saturday and Sunday will be livestreamed and online for Grade 12 learners with the in-person sessions taking place at Al Ghazali College, Centurion. On May 27-28, the workshops will tackle Pure Mathematics for Grade 10. All workshops are facilitated by K-Way Mathematics Institute SA founder Mohammed Khota. The maths workshops commenced in 2016 with in-person attendance until 2020. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the workshops moved to online platforms YouTube and Facebook to also allow for a greater reach and to enable learners to access it at any time and view it multiple times.

“These maths workshops to assist Grade 10, 11 and 12 with their examination preparation are zero-rated, and this is accessible to all. “Learners from middle-income households can afford additional tuition, while learners from working-class households cannot afford this additional tuition, and it is much-needed,” Awqaf SA project manager Hasanain Abdullah said: “We are using social media platforms like YouTube, where the participants are part of an interactive and engaging learning experience. This is an example where social media has a positive impact on society and the classroom,” Abdullah said.