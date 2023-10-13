Free online mathematics classes add value for pupils ahead of final exams

Cape Town - Awqaf SA will be offering its annual free maths workshops to assist Grade 10, 11, and 12 pupils in reducing anxiety and feeling better prepared to tackle their end-of-year examinations. The charitable endowment (Awqaf) receiving organisation has been offering the free workshops since 2016, striving to improve the national maths pass rate.

The free sessions are offered in association with the Department of Basic Education, ISkill and the K-Way Institute SA. Facilitated by Mohammed Khota from the K-Way Institute SA, the mathematics workshops will cover pure maths. Last year, around 13 000 participants registered for the workshops. Sessions are hosted on the Awqaf SA’s YouTube and Facebook platforms, allowing participants to easily access the videos at any time, once the workshops have been completed.

The Grade 12 maths workshops will take place on Saturday, October 14 and will cover maths paper 1 and a second session will be held to cover maths paper 2 on Sunday, October 15 . Workshops for Grade 10 will take place on Saturday, October 28, covering maths Paper 1 and maths paper 2 be covered on Sunday, October 29. Grade 11 maths workshops will be held on November 4 covering maths paper 1 and maths paper 2 will be covered on November 5.