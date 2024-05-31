Free polyphagous shot hole borer beetle pest training on offer in Constantia

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is offering a free training session about the invasive polyphagous shot hole borer beetle (PSHB) to all businesses that handle trees and plant material. The intention is to educate the public on how to identify infested trees, and manage and transport beetle-infested biomass to prevent the spread of the pest as far as possible.

The training session will be hosted at the Alphen Hall in Constantia on Friday evening, June 7. Residents are also welcome to attend. To date, trees have been infested in Alphen in Constantia, in Penhill in Eerste River, Newlands, Rondebosch, Mowbray, Claremont, Kenilworth, and Observatory along the Liesbeek River, as well as in the Helderberg area. Among these are boxelders, London planes, English oaks, beefwood, weeping willows, Cape chestnut, black locust, paperbark and maples.

The City’s deputy mayor and Mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Eddie Andrews, said: “The PSHB poses a serious threat to Cape Town’s urban forest as infested trees have to be chipped. Importantly, the use of pesticides and fungicides have not proven effective at eradicating PSHB from infected trees. “We need the support and collaboration of residents and businesses working with plant material to prevent the spread of the pest. I encourage residents and businesses to attend the City’s free training session.” The details of the training session are as follows:

Friday, June 7, from 6pm to 8pm at the Alphen Hall, Constantia Main Road, Constantia

RSVP by sending an email to [email protected]; please indicate how many people will be attending Officials from the City’s Invasive Species Unit will host the training session, and provide facts about the beetle, how it spreads, the threat it poses, and the infestations recorded in Cape Town to date. The PSHB beetle can easily spread across suburbs if extra precaution is not taken. Apart from infected wood, the beetle can also spread through clothing, vehicle crevices, or unclean horticultural equipment. The City will focus on the protocols applicable to infested trees and biomass, among which:

How to identify infested trees and what symptoms to look out for

What to do next, what not to do

How to handle infested biomass

How to safely dispose of infested biomass

How to transport green waste

How to handle equipment and machinery in a manner that will not spread the pest to other areas. “There are many formal and informal businesses involved with gardening and landscaping. These are gardeners, nurseries, horticulturists, tree fellers, woodcutters, and many more. “We are also encouraging residents to attend, especially if you have trees on your private property,” said Andrews. What to look out for and symptoms of infested trees: