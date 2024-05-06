Freed Bellvile water meter ‘thief ’ back on job less than a month after arrest

Cape Town - The Bellville Community Police Forum (CPF) says it is losing the battle against the rise in water meter theft in the area. This is after the notorious water meter thief who has been operating in the communities of Boston, Oakdale and surrounding areas for the past few months is back on the streets.

The white adult male, who is said to have committed multiple offences in the neighbourhood, was taken into custody in April after he was found in possession of six stolen water meters by Bellville police in De La Haye Avenue. According to CPF chairperson Emre Uygun, they are fighting a lost battle as the suspect isn't being prosecuted. “It is with deep concern that I inform you that the suspect, who was previously apprehended and later released by the courts while on a suspended sentence, has once again resurfaced,” Uygun said.

He said: “They can’t tell me what happened to the docket. Apparently that six water meters they caught him with, the court does not consider it as a crime, it was only possession of stolen property.” The Cape Argus has previously seen CCTV footage which shows the man removing a water meter from outside a Bellville residence before making his way down the empty street. Uygun said since the man’s release, there had been a disturbing surge in the number of reported incidents involving stolen water meters, with nearly 10 cases reported in just this past week alone. Since this guy came out again, he just went back to the streets to steal more water meters. This guy is going to go on a rampage,” he said.

R3.9 million is what the City had spent to replace 2 255 meters stolen across the city between July 2022 and May 2023. THE alleged water meter thief from Bellville was caught by members of the SAPS Crime Prevention Unit in De LA Haye with six water meters in his possession. | SUPPLIED The CPF has now formally asked for the special undercover 252 unit to be sent out to co-ordinate in tracking down and arresting the offender before more harm is done to properties. “We have all the resources, all the police to catch him, but the Department of Justice is failing in their duties to send the guy away,” he explained. Our only focus now is to see if we can’t catch him to show the court that he is not willing to change.”

Jean Beukman, head of Boston CID, said: “We will definitely be on the lookout for the water meter suspect. Our concern is the cost to replace the water meters, the loss of water, and the residents who are without water while waiting for the City.” The CPF has also asked all residents to be on the lookout for any unusual activity involving water meter tampering and to report it to their neighbourhood watches, SAPS or their local security companies. [email protected]