Freedom fighter Basil February's remains finally home

Cape Town - The mortal remains of freedom fighter Basil February, who had been buried for over five decades in an unmarked grave in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, have officially been handed over to his family for a dignified burial following the recent repatriation. The remains were handed over by the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs to the February family, during an intimate and sombre ceremony held at St George’s Cathedral, on Wednesday.

February was born in Cape Town on August 8, 1943, and died during combat on August 16, 1967. He left the country and joined uMkhonto we Sizwe in 1964. During exile, he was known as Paul Peterson.

During the ceremony, February’s younger brother, Terry February, said locating his brother’s grave was a challenging decades-long process. “To be more precise, it was a 57-year search for his grave. “How I wish the repatriation of Basil’s mortal remains could have taken place when my mother and father were alive.”

Through the assistance of the National Prosecuting Authority's Missing Persons Task Team, the family was able to locate his grave and in recent weeks, repatriated his remains. Terry said it was a significant and historic moment for the family. “Significant because now as a family, we are on the road of experiencing closure and the feeling is surreal.

“Through the act of repatriation, the Presidency reinstated Basil’s citizenship. “Basil will always be remembered for his engaging personality. “He proved this as a fearless freedom fighter, and leading member of MK’s Luthuli Detachment, by laying down his life on August 16, 1967, for the freedom we enjoy today.”

He said the family will finally be able to lay him to rest in a dignified manner in Somerset West. “My mother mourned Basil’s death from the moment in 1967 when we heard that he was killed. From that moment, she mourned up until the day when she died in 2004. My dad was a broken man, he was shattered and he died a broken man. "However now for the family who are here, Basil’s remains are home we can now put him to rest in our family grave with dignity and respect and Basil will be buried in the grave where my father was buried, and in the grave where my grandparents from my dad’s are buried, and he will also be buried where my mother is buried.”

Close friend and comrade, James Henry April, from Bokmakierie, said he and Basil were first arrested together for slogan painting in 1963. “The slogan painting was one form of expression of our resistance.” While out on bail, they were arrested for sabotage that took place on the railway line and detained.

“He was a very committed man, he was very ideologically committed. As a Marxist. He would read and study, he was a very good student. He had five straight As at that time and he would concentrate on his work, he’d like to read and study. That’s one thing about Basil, you can’t take that away.” He said Basil had been underground as the police were searching for him and that Basil decided to “change his face a bit”. They were then given the opportunity to leave the country and registered as refugees in Botswana.

“Basil and myself, we were asked what we wanted to do, so we said we would like to continue the struggle.” They went to Zambia, Tanzania, and Czechoslovakia where they received military training. “He (Basil) was appointed the regional commander of the Western Cape, I was his deputy. That was Basil’s position, that was the confidence we had in him, for his ability, in his intellect.”

When the two had separated, they made arrangements to meet at a subway station in Athlone. “We said we're going to check each time, to see if one of us arrived safely.” Cultural Affairs and Sport Department Head Guy Redman said: “Today, we remember Basil not only as a member of the February family, but as a symbol of the courageous individuals who gave their lives so that South Africa could be free.”

Redman reflected on a significant moment that took place after having identified the grave and registering Basil's death with an official in Zimbabwe. The official had gone through a number of questions with Terry, and when asked what was Basil’s occupation, Redman recounted: “Terry hesitated, the answer seemed too small, too insignificant for a man like Basil. He opened his mouth and the word ‘unemployed’ slipped through his lips. But in that moment, it felt wrong. How could it encapsulate the life of someone who had given everything for the freedom of his people. "The woman paused, her gaze lingered on Terry, understanding washing over her face. And with a firm, quiet resolve she said ‘freedom fighter’. She didn't wait for Terry to respond, her pen moved swiftly marking the words onto the death certificate, immortalising Basil February not just in ink but in truth. For a brief moment, the silence in the room was sacred, a hero's legacy had been honoured, not in stone or in speech but a simple stroke of the pen.”