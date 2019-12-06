‘Fresh wounds on Jeremiah Ruiters's head caused his death'









The two fresh injuries Jeremiah Ruiters sustained to his head led to his death, said State prosecutor Maria Marshall in her heads of arguments. Cape Town - The injuries Jeremiah Ruiters sustained on the day he was killed speak for themselves, and medical evidence indicates the two fresh injuries to his head led to his death on June 12, 2017. This was the gist of the heads of arguments of State prosecutor Maria Marshall in the trial of Ameerudien Peters, accused of raping and murdering the toddler in a Kensington home. Mother Abigail Ruiters also faces a murder count, and charges under the Children’s Act and of child neglect. The prosecution argued the State had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Peters raped and murdered the child and should therefore be convicted on both counts. It is also the State’s submission that Ruiters be convicted of child neglect and culpable homicide because she was aware of the blunt force trauma on Jeremiah. The defence for both accused argued the State had failed to prove their clients were guilty as charged and should acquit them on all charges. Marshall submitted: “The post-mortem report showed fresh and old wounds. The fresh wounds on his head on the morning of June 12, 2017 caused his death. Medical evidence by a doctor suggests Jeremiah was held by his head and dropped to the ground.”

On the rape count, Marshall told the court the medical evidence clearly indicated there was forceful penetration in the anus of the deceased.

Regarding the child neglect, Marshall contended: “Ruiters failed in her duty to take care of the deceased or of her other two minor children. She and Peters were negligent in the education of the children and overall well-being.”

Peters's lawyer Advocate Alan Koester then said he had an instruction from his client: “My client orders to be moved to a single cell. He was just moved to a new section recently and the sections are fighting (gangs). He’s now stuck in the middle and his life’s in danger.”

But Judge Monde Samela said: “Here are no orders here. You will have to speak to management at the prison.”

Judge Samela will deliver judgment on Wednesday.

Cape Argus