This was the gist of the heads of arguments of State prosecutor Maria Marshall in the trial of Ameerudien Peters, accused of raping and murdering the toddler in a Kensington home. Mother Abigail Ruiters also faces a murder count, and charges under the Children’s Act and of child neglect.
The prosecution argued the State had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Peters raped and murdered the child and should therefore be convicted on both counts. It is also the State’s submission that Ruiters be convicted of child neglect and culpable homicide because she was aware of the blunt force trauma on Jeremiah.
The defence for both accused argued the State had failed to prove their clients were guilty as charged and should acquit them on all charges.
Marshall submitted: “The post-mortem report showed fresh and old wounds. The fresh wounds on his head on the morning of June 12, 2017 caused his death. Medical evidence by a doctor suggests Jeremiah was held by his head and dropped to the ground.”