Fritz condemns gang-related shootings in Manenberg, Lavender Hill

On Sunday, a 7-year-old boy from Manenberg was shot and injured in a suspected gang-related incident. On Monday, it was reported a 10-year-old girl from Manenberg and a 64-year-old man were shot and injured in gang-related incidents.

Additionally, there is video footage circulating of a suspected gang-related hit in Lavender Hill, a man being mercilessly gunned down while a toddler runs for his life. Cape Town – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the recent spate of gang-related shootings in Manenberg and Lavender Hill.

The incident happened on Saturday shortly after 10am on the corner of St Bernard Crescent and St Blaise Street. The clip, which appears to have been captured by a CCTV camera, shows three gunmen arriving in a silver car, getting out and firing a hail of bullets at a man. In the recording, which lasts just over 30 seconds, a little boy is seen walking to a man sitting on the pavement when the car drives by. Three gunmen are seen running towards a man nearby, who falls after the first shot is fired. As those in the street are seen scattering, the man with the toddler jumps up and runs away, leaving the child behind.

SAPS have stated circumstances surrounding the murder of a 21-year-old man are under investigation by Steenberg SAPS. A 20-year man was shot and injured in the same incident.





Fritz said: “Over the past weekend, we have seen a flare up in the number of gang-related incidents, which is attributed to the breakdown of a truce conducted at the beginning of the lockdown between rival gangs.





“I welcome the steps taken by SAPS to deploy additional resources in Manenberg and Lavender Hill, including Anti-Gang Unit members and other resources to conduct raids and locate the perpetrators.





"However, it is imperative that they quickly find and arrest the guilty parties. Anyone with information is urged to immediately come forward and report such to SAPS,” Fritz added.





* Additional reporting by Monique Duval.