Fritz welcomes trial date in Tazne van Wyk murder case

Cape Town - The murder trial of Moehydien Pangarker, 54, for the killing of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk from Ravensmead will begin on May 31. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz MEC welcomed the news. The case was postponed last month for after the pre-trial hearing failed to get under way. Pangarker, who is accused of raping and murdering Van Wyk, was issued 20 charges in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court last year. Van Wyk went missing from her Ravensmead home on February 7 2020. Her body was found in a storm water drain outside Worcester on February 19, 2020. This followed numerous searches, patrols and an extensive investigation of her disappearance. Fritz commended the SAPS on its successful investigation of the murder, having monitored the case through the Court Watching Brief unit.

“It is welcome news that Tazne’s alleged murderer will now go to trial. I hope that this brings some peace of mind to the Van Wyk family, who have suffered an immeasurable loss. No parent should have to endure the loss of their child.

“My deepest sympathies are with the Van Wyks and it is my hope that there will justice in this matter.

“Initially, I requested that the Court Watching Brief unit monitor this case for any policing inefficiencies which might have resulted in the case being struck off the court roll.

“I am pleased to say that we discontinued this request as the case had been successfully investigated by SAPS and that the National Prosecuting Authority will secure a successful conviction with a sentence that will befit this heinous crime.”

Pangarker was apprehended on Monday, February 17 in Cradock, following an investigation led by the Western Cape FCS detectives with crime intelligence in Cradock, Eastern Cape.

The location of Van Wyk’s body was subsequently pointed out by the suspect.

Cape Argus