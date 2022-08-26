From homeless shelter to hallowed halls of university in Canada to pursue his doctorate

Cape Town - He lived in a shelter for the homeless at night but by day he was a hard-studying student. Now he is on his way to Queen’s University in Canada to pursue his PhD in agricultural studies. Omamuyovwi “Dante” Gbejewoh, originally from Nigeria, lived at the Elim night shelter in Elsies River for the past three years, and had lived at three other shelters in Cape Town since arriving in January 2018.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gbejewoh travelled to South Africa to further his education after completing Bachelor and Honours degrees in Nigeria. At Stellenbosch University, he was informed that as an international student, he could not pay the tuition fees in instalments as he had hoped. Unable to pay both tuition and accommodation, Gbejewoh moved to a shelter and, while working as a security guard, was able to save R40 000 to pay for the first year’s tuition in the two-year Master’s degree programme in sustainable agriculture. His second year was funded by the university. “When I first came into the country, I could not get a job. It wasn’t easy, even though I was educated and had a degree,” said the 29-year-old.

“My degree wasn’t really something South African employers were willing to look at. So it was really hard and I ended up in a shelter because I wasn’t able to pay my rent outside,” Gbejewoh said. “I was pretty coy about what I was doing. Not a lot of people knew, so it wasn’t easy to study or to write exams (with) people coming in and out. Especially during the lockdowns, everybody was inside the shelter. “So it was noisy, really compact and rowdy. But over time, I just learnt to tune out all the noise and all the distractions and just focus and get my head down, read, study and write my exams.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Gbejewoh, who is set to depart on Tuesday, intends to focus his research on food systems and how to introduce indigenous crops and plants – grown over thousands of years through harsh conditions – into modern-day diets amid climate change and severe food insecurity. Reflecting on his stay, Gbejewoh said: “South Africa has been a very wonderful country, very good to me. I met a lot of loving and warm people, especially in the shelter and outside. I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss the people here. It wasn’t really easy, especially with coronavirus, but I think over time, I got the hang of the place and it’s been wonderful.” Shelter manager Shafeek Ortell said they were unaware of Gbejewoh’s academic achievements and aspirations.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We are glad that we were there for him when he needed support. He is a beautiful person and a joy to have at the night shelter. If I had known, I would’ve given him a better place to study in. There was so much noise around, I don’t know how he did it.” [email protected] Cape Argus