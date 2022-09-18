From the archives: Column from 1947 speaks to parts of Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy before her reign

Ahead of the State Funeral Service of Queen Elizabeth II, which is expected to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades, the Cape Argus retrieved articles from its archives detailing the visit of the royal family back in 1947. The column below was published in the pages of the Cape Argus, dated Cape Town, Monday, April 21, 1947.

(Note: The author of the column piece was known as Viscount Templewood, and the piece was published in the paper in 1947 by arrangement with the “Sunday Dispatch”.) The Future Queen Viscount Templewood’s remarks, which appear in the adjoining column (Editor’s Note: placed below) in the reasons for optimism in regard to the future reign of Queen Elizabeth the Second will strike a responsive chord in many hearts. Most people will agree with his observation that the more democratic Britain has become, the stronger has grown the respect for the Crown. This is no new thing, for periods of history during which the prestige of the Crown has been at its lowest, such as the reigns of George II and George IV, have not been periods of democracy but of its opposite.

In fact, the deep-rooted tradition of Nordic peoples, who invented popular monarchy and have preserved it to this day in the form of constitutional kingdoms in Britain, Holland and the Scandinavian countries, leads people to feel that a crowned democracy is the truest expression of the character and instinct of the race. Among the English-speaking peoples there is also a certain sense of gratitude towards the Crown for the invaluable function it has performed and is still performing in the preservation of stability in times of far-reaching social and political change. Britain, at this moment, is undergoing something like a social revolution.

The fact that it is being carried out without strife and without hate is due in great part to the existence of the Crown and the universal respect felt for its wearers. This respect is due not merely to the institution but to the personal character of the monarchs during the last 100 years, to whom the Princess, whose twenty-first birthday is being celebrated today, has shown that she will be a worthy successor. Lord Templewood observes that in the South African tour, the combination of dignity and simplicity shown by the King, the Queen and the Princesses has turned a formal progress into a family rejoicing. All South Africa will agree that this statement is the simple truth and that it is a happy augury for the future.

Princess Elizabeth and the Crown Secure Place in Hearts of the People During two years as Home Secretary, Lord Templewood (then Sir Samuel Hoare) had many contacts with the Royal Family. In this article, cabled to The Argus from London today, he foresees a still closer link between the Crown and people when Princess Elizabeth ascends to the throne. London, Monday – Today we are wishing Princess Elizabeth many happy returns of the day. Her charming personality has already endeared her to many friends in all walks of life, and her future is watched with affectionate hope by the whole of the British Commonwealth and Empire.

Her legal coming-of-age makes no difference to her right of succession. The heir to the crown can succeed at any age. Her 21st birthday, therefore, does not change her constitutional status. It does, however, mean that, like everyone else, she ceases to be a minor and begins a new and very important chapter of her life. What lies ahead?

What has this chapter in store for her and us? Will the British Crown shine as brightly at the end of it as it does today? Will the Royal Family continue to retain the people’s affection and respect they have so conspicuously held since the reign of Queen Victoria? The answers to these questions will, for better or worse, affect us all. Pessimists and revolutionaries will say the Crown is sure to lose its influence, and that kings and queens and royal families are museum pieces. I do not agree.

I have closely followed the course of public affairs in four reigns, and for two years as House Secretary I was brought into close contact with the Sovereign and Court. Throughout all this long period I have been constantly impressed by the fact that the more democratic the country became the stronger grew respect for the Crown. A Nation’s Treasure The Crown, has in fact, ceased to be the ornament of a family or the magnet of an aristocracy and has become the treasured heirloom of the whole people.

The fact that we are all taking so friendly an interest in the Princess’s birthday proves how strong is the hold the Royal Family has on the people’s affection. We like to see the normal incidents of family life glorified in royal ceremonies and anniversaries. Even if this were not so we need only look around the world to realise the growing influence of the Crown in the British Empire. This growing influence is acclaimed with general satisfaction.

It is founded not on political intrigue, but on moral example and public services and has become a symbol of continuity. Thanks to the devoted lives of Queen Victoria, King George V, Queen Mary and the present King and Queen, this moral power is so firmly established that we can look forward with unabated confidence to the reign of Queen Elizabeth the Second. If we need any support for this optimistic view the notable success of the South African tour is daily before our eyes. There the combination of dignity and simplicity shown by the King, the Queen, and the Princesses has turned a formal progress into a family rejoicing.

I believe the inheritance awaiting the Princess will be greater in influence and richer in example than any to which an heir apparent has previously succeeded. More and more the Crown will be recognised as the bond of union in a Commonwealth of many dispensations. Crown and the Commonwealth

It may indeed prove in the future to be the one link to maintain union between British possessions in the East and Africa and the Mother Country. It may well be that the Crown will make possible a Commonwealth of free peoples and many races far more varied than any that exists today. It is for this reason, over and above our personal feelings, we wish our future Queen health, prosperity and wisdom. In particular, we wish her a happy marriage. A royal marriage should be the ideal of every marriage in the land. It should dignify the marriage bond. It should set the standard of the marriage state.

If this be so, it should be a marriage of true love for without true love it may be nothing more than a conventional act of State. While it is not for us to pry into Princess Elizabeth’s heart, I for one am fully content to leave the choice to her and the King and Queen. Who, indeed, could be more fully trusted to keep untarnished the lustre of our historic Crown? Who better than they can give the country a model of all that is best in family life?