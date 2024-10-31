From the Cape Flats to surgery, the Craig Burns story

Cape Town - Hailing from the Cape Flats, 33-year-old qualified surgeon Craig Burns is living proof that where you come from does not determine where you are heading. Burns lived between two ghettos in Mitchell’s Plain and Hanover Park, notoriously known for their struggles against poverty and crime.

For most of his life, he faced hardships and still came up tops, becoming a qualified surgeon. Speaking from his new home in Johannesburg, Burns said his life wasn’t always sunshine and roses. “I grew up in Mitchell’s Plain, Westridge, where you are surrounded with the usual stories of unemployment, gangs, drugs and financial problems. “For me, I had to travel from the Plain to Hanover Park where my granny lived to go to school in Lansdowne.

Dr Craig Burns. Picture: Supplied “I was one of the kids who never had a car, public transport was my name, so my parents always pushed me to make education a priority. “I also knew I had to do well in school. I knew education is the way out, to break the cycle and just the sacrifices my parents made, I knew I had to do good, to also meet the criteria to become a doctor.” Burns said he chose the medical field because he always saw doctors as receiving a certain level of respect.

“I wanted that, especially being a person coming from Mitchell’s Plain. “Then my sister was also my inspiration. She was born prematurely at 28 weeks and the way doctors saved her life, I felt it’s something I also wanted to do.” Burns studied Medicine at Stellenbosch University and moved to Kimberly where he did his internship.

In 2018, he completed his community service as a doctor and worked in the obstetric and gynaecological fields. Between 2019 and 2020, he became a Medical Officer in surgery and in mid 2020 he specialised at one of the biggest hospitals on the continent, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where he learned how to become a surgeon. The father of two thanked his wife who also stood behind him all the years.

“My wife pushed me through the final stretch and for that I am thankful. “Cool fact … a day before I wrote my exams, my second son was born, I called him a graduation present.” Burns adds: “To the community, I say this, while keeping my accent, because that’s mos part of my identity, that I don’t think I can change.

“For my journey, I wanted to experience the whole country, which is something I am still doing and I wanted to show our people that we can make it, because a lot of people from the Cape Flats feel as if they are stuck. “Well, let me tell you something, you’re not stuck, the mindset just needs to change. “Remember that education is key, keep pushing, keep continuing, you shouldn’t be held back by finances, there are a lot of alternatives, bursaries, student loans, saving, save if you can but don’t just give up.