Frustrated Kraaifontein residents plead with councillors for basic services

Cape Town - Frustrated with the deteriorating conditions of their community, Kraaifontein residents have taken to pleading with their local leaders and ward councillors to intervene before the situation escalates any further. The residents living between Wallacedene and Bloekombos say they are tired of using damaged roads and living alongside burst sewer pipes and overflowing rubbish.

In an effort to resolve their challenges, the group of residents say they would like their leaders to actively participate in some of the problem-solving ideas they have to fix their community. Resident Monwabisi Kayita said: “I’m scared of driving my vehicle in the area, it has become a liability to live here and not just because of the bad roads. We are also struggling with overflowing sewage in almost every street, street lights that are not working leading to an increase in crime and growing piles of rubbish in our parks and recreational sites.” Kayita said while the areas had problematic issues, residents were more than willing to participate in fixing their neighbourhoods.

Wallacedene councillor Siviwe Nodliwa said: “Unfortunately, some of the areas the residents have told me about do not fall under my ward. I logged reports for assistance on behalf of the residents, however, nothing has come of those . The Cape Argus reached out to the community’s other councillor Siya Duka, but could not reach him by the time of publication. With regards to overflowing sewage in the area, the City’s Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said that several factors including illegal electrical connections and damage to sewer pump stations were causing sewage overflows in the area.

“We are continuously working to minimise the impact of these obstructive land invasions on surrounding communities. Sewer spills are a symptom of a complex social matter. Meaningful resolutions can only be achieved when human settlements challenges are addressed.” Regarding the removal of waste from the streets in the community, Mayco Member for Urban Waste Management Grant Twigg said the spike in land invasions under lockdown has been putting pressure on the budgets within Urban Waste Management. The City said its Road Infrastructure and Management department was working to attend to road infrastructure in affected areas.