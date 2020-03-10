Frustration for family after trial of slain Swedish volunteer postponed again

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - The bereaved family of volunteer Aksel Otterbeck, 19, who was killed by a car in 2016, is nowhere closer to finding closure because the court case was postponed once again. The case was back in session yesterday after it was postponed in September last year. A witness from Namibia was expected to testify, but encountered a problem with his visa. The case was postponed again until April 7. The trial stems from an incident on December 14, 2016 that claimed Otterbeck’s life after Darryl Futter allegedly drove a car into international volunteers walking in Table View. The autopsy showed every bone in Aksel’s body was shattered. Six other people were injured.

Futter, who is out on bail, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and or negligent driving and assault.

Maria Otterbeck said: “We are all grieving every day for Aksel. We are also very grateful for the support and important work done by Caro Smit, the founder of the South Africans Against Drunk Driving.”

Smit started the initiative 14 years ago, when her son Chas, a member of the band Trust Plush, was killed by a drunk driver.

“It’s terrible because this family is still grieving. This case has gone on for years and there is no closure at all. I know all victims suffer from secondary trauma each time the court cases come up.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.