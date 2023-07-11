Fun park reopened at Grand West after 9 were injured

Cape Town - A pop-up fun park has been reopened at GrandWest after 9 attendees were injured there two weeks ago. Four of the people hurt in the incident, in which a swing chair on one of the rides broke, were taken to hospital. Two outdoor rides have since been removed and structural engineers have deemed the remaining rides safe to use.

The park reopened on July 7 and is scheduled to close right before children go back to school on July 18. According to GrandWest, since the temporary closure, which lasted about a week, they had received many calls from people wanting to know when the fun park would reopen. “The event has been run for many years at a number of venues and is popular with families. Fun Park will now be housed entirely undercover in the Sun Exhibits area with 14 rides: Train on Tracks, Parachute Simulator, Cups and Saucers, Dragons, Nerf Wars, Wipe Out Sweeper, bumper rides, bungee trampoline, Rocket Chaser Carousel, Horse and Aeroplane Carousel, Rodeo Bull, Rocket Parachute Simulator, pedal go-karts and Dizzy Barrels,” Grandwest said.