Fun returns to Rietvlei with endurance sailing challenge

Cape Town - A reopened Rietvlei has started buzzing with activity, with the vlei hosting the Milnerton Aquatic Club 24-Hour Endurance Sailing Challenge over the weekend. “It’s been three years since we last hosted this event and it’s amazing to see the turnout.

“I was at Rietvlei to watch the challenge and was happy to see Capetonians making optimum use of this natural asset. “People were hiking, jogging, and walking in nature and others were picnicking with friends and family. This is what we want to see at these facilities,” said Eddie Andrews, the deputy mayor and Mayco member for spatial planning and environment. The reserve is home to about 412 plants, 31 mammals, 196 birds, 33 reptiles, nine amphibians, and 14 fish species.

Andrews said hosting the free event was a great opportunity for residents and tourists to visit the nature reserve after nearly three years when the Covid-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the way people enjoyed events. Besides the water sport activities at Rietvlei, the reserve also offered opportunities for wildlife photography, bird watching, nature-based environmental education programmes, as well as shore-based fishing, picnic and braaing at designated areas. The gatehouse is being revamped, and it has been barricaded to prevent any serious impact on the event and/ or normal reserve operations.

