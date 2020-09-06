Funding boost of R4.5bn for SA space sector

Cape Town - South Africa’s space sector has received a R4.5 billion boost to its kitty and can now realise the government's starry ambitions of a Space Infrastructure Hub. The financial boost comes as a result of the mobilisation of public and private sector funding to prioritise infrastructure development to support economic growth and job creation through the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium (SIDS) launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. Speaking during the launch of the inaugural SIDS earlier in the year, Ramaphosa said the hub project was one of five top priority “catalytic projects” with high multiplier effects. “Taken together, the projects can create more than 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs through their life cycle,” said Ramaphosa. Through the hub, which is one of the Strategic Infrastructure Projects (SIPS) which form part of the Presidential Infrastructure Co-ordination Committee (PICC), the SA National Space Agency (Sansa) plans to build a number of satellites for earth observation and space science missions.

Sansa chief executive Dr Val Munsami said the hub marked a significant milestone for the local space sector to build an indigenous capability that will service the needs of the country.

“The R4.47 billion project will include a new ground station, an expanded data segment and a new data visualisation centre, activation of the satellite-based augmentation system over southern Africa, the development of products and services for use across all spheres of government, and human capital development and training,” said Munsami.

“This project will position space data as a tool for sustainable development, especially addressing the government's national priorities and for commercial use in thematic areas such as remote sensing, navigation, and space sciences,” said Munsami.

Sansa aims to leverage the benefits of space science and technology for socio-economic development, environmental conservation and natural resource management.

“Our business case shows that with every rand we spend, we can recoup about R10 in benefits,” says Munsami.

“If we spend an estimated R10 billion in the next 10 years, the direct and indirect benefits would be around R100bn. Our primary vision going forward is to position ourselves for the African Space Programme to benefit all 55 countries on the continent,” said Munsami.

In addition to the R4.47bn funding secured through SIDS, the hub also includes other projects for which separate ring-fenced funding has already been secured, namely: The upgrade of the Houwteq satellite testing facility which will get R75m; the establishment of a concurrent engineering design facility which will receive R25m; and the establishment of a new space weather regional warning centre which will cost R90m.

Sansa said the other projects are: Establishing an earth observation data cube facility for R12.5m and a research, development and innovation fund for the development of space products and services which has been allocated R60m.

