Funding plan launched to help empower 30 women in honour of slain Meghan Cremer

Cape Town - In honour of Meghan Cremer, whose body was found in Philippi last year, a crowdfunding campaign has been created to raise funds for 30 women who will develop themselves through an empowering project. Lize Hartley, a former close friend of Cremer, now hopes to empower other women victims of gender-based violence (GBV). She has collaborated with the Justice Desk organisation and BackaBuddy to establish a crowdfunding campaign that aims to raise R60000 for a group of women to be a part of the Mbokodo Club Project. The project focuses on supporting and empowering survivors of rape and GBV through female empowerment workshops, mental health support, leadership skills and self-defence training. “For weeks and weeks after Meghan's death, whenever I parked outside her cottage, on the same property that we kept our horses, I would look for her. And every time I would need to remind myself that she wasn't there; it took a long time before that sank in,” said Hartley. Picture: Supplied Hartley and Cremer knew each other for about four years. Bonding through their shared passion for riding horses, the two women developed a meaningful friendship.

Justice Desk chief executive Jessica Dewhurst said: “The number of women and children murdered in South Africa mirrors those of countries at war. For many women, this femicide can only mean one thing - that men have declared war on the bodies of women."

Dewhurst said it had been a year since Cremer was murdered in Cape Town and this was considered the best way to honour their friendship and her memory. The aim is to protect other young girls from suffering the same fate.

“Lize’s mission to make this opportunity possible for these young girls, and her drive to honour the memory of her friend, inspired the creation of this campaign,” she said.

Young girls who are survivors of rape and/or gender-based violence will be identified in order to join the project.

To make a donation and support this campaign, visit https://www.backabuddy.co.za/for-meghan.

Cape Argus