Fundraisers hand out winter kits to the needy in Cape Town

Cape Town - Various organisations rallied together to deliver winter essentials and masks to communities in need on national Nelson Mandela Day over the weekend.

The Cape Town Big Walk, Africa Muslims Agency, Timol Charity Foundation and InCity Humanity facilitated the delivery of 600 blankets, 100 winter warmth packs, 500 face masks and 300 food packs in Egoli informal settlement in Schaapkraal, Philippi, Brooklyn and surrounding areas on Saturday. Winter warmth packs consisting of beanies, scarves, socks, gloves, masks, blankets and meals were widely distributed.

Big Walk convener Dr Ilyaas Parker said members of the community expressed their gratitude, saying that residents were in dire need of these items and that warmth and nourishment would make a huge difference to people living there.

“In Brooklyn, the lives of abandoned kids who are being looked after by foster care were one of the many recipients of blankets, clothing and food,” said Parker. Meghan Drew from InCity Humanity expressed a need for further collaboration and initiatives so many more people can benefit, especially the vulnerable who are also now affected by the unintended consequences of the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic. These are dire times. No one has ever experienced such difficult challenges and it comes as no surprise that we at the Cape Town Big Walk encourage such efforts,” Parker said.

Africa Muslims Agency chief executive Imraan Choonara said: “In honour of the values that Nelson Mandela stood for - such as equality, freedom, morality, ethics, integrity and serving those less fortunate - on Nelson Mandela Day the Africa Muslims Agency reaffirmed its commitment all over the country to serve humanity.”