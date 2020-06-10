Fundraising campaign to save Monkey Town animal sanctuary

Cape Town - Monkey Town animal sanctuary faces closure and seven hundred animals are at risk of starving after its regular source of income dried up due to the lockdown. In an attempt to save the animal and wildlife centre in Somerset West, a BackaBuddy fundraising campaign has been started. The centre was preparing to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, but manager Melissa Grobler said there was now very little to celebrate. Grobler, who has been managing the centre for about 11 years, said: “We are celebrating, or rather hoped to celebrate, 20 years of existence this year. At this stage we do not have much to celebrate as the situation is bleak.” Many of the animals at the centre are either pets that were dropped off there or rescued animals that were brought there by the authorities.

“Our latest primate rescues that we received were smuggled through OR Tambo International Airport and luckily confiscated. Two extremely young marmosets (monkeys) and a baby capuchin (monkey) were found in travel boxes with false backs. They will now spend the rest of their lives at Monkey Town," said Grobler.

“In total we have close to 700 animals on the premises that include a range of animals, from alpacas to African pygmy hedgehogs, a variety of bird species, a variety of antelope species, a variety of tortoise species, to name a few.”

The centre’s main source of income is from admission tickets. Monkey Town, usually open all year round, has braai areas, a water park and a reptile garden, and has been a popular attraction during summer.

Monkey Town’s food bill amounts to nearly R100 000 per month, and additional funds are needed for staff salaries, maintenance, veterinary care and to cover general operational costs.

Grobler said: “The lockdown has been very hard on us. We have lost all our income for the nearly three months we have been closed. This is generally a time when the weather is lovely and we have loads of visitors at our centre - we are dependent on this lost income as part of our reserve for winter, when times are tough.

"We are already using some of our reserves for winter now instead of putting enough money away to carry us through.”

Monkey Town has about 250 monkeys and apes of 26 species.

Grobler said that they would not be reopening the centre in the near future as the coronavirus could potentially pose a risk to the great apes.

“Great apes are our closest relatives and the species that make up this group - including bonobos, gorillas, orangutans and chimpanzees - are endangered. Though we don’t share the same language or society, we share about 98% of our DNA with chimpanzees. Live Science previously reported that it seems we have another unfortunate similarity - our susceptibility to the same respiratory illnesses.”

* To donate, visit https://www.backabuddy.co.za/monkey-town

[email protected]