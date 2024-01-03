Funds fight mars klopse sea of colour

Cape Town - The Cape Town Street Parade attracted thousands of klopse lovers who lined the streets of the Mother City to get a glimpse of their favourite teams. Some diehard fans said they had been camping out for two days before the event to make sure they got a perfect spot to view the proceedings.

The annual HollywoodBets Cape Town Street Parade showcases up to 20 000 minstrels, kitted out in the bright colours of their teams as they sing and dance to bring in the new year. Cape Town-based stand-up comedian Rezah Forbes served as MC on the main stage, while Novocaine The Band also performed along with talented, proudly local acts such as Uncle Kim, DUO, Shadley Schroeder, IMO-Vee, Milicent Malazi and more. Twenty minstrel teams formed a sea of colour, dressed in sequins and satin, as the parade started at Sir Lowry Road and Hanover Street before moving into Darling Street through the Hollywoodbets Purple Mile into Adderley Street.

From there they turned up into Wale Street, passing the Company’s Gardens before crossing Buitengracht Street and entering the Bo-Kaap, ending on Rose Street. Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association director Muneeb Gambeno said: “The parade has grown tremendously and so has the carnival itself. We look forward to showcasing these teams in our upcoming minstrel carnival.” Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association director Muneeb Gambeno says: “The parade has grown tremendously and so has the carnival itself, we look forward to showcasing these teams in our upcoming minstrel carnival.“ Picture: Venecia Valentine Sakeena Adams from Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, camped out for two days and said: “I came earlier for a nice spot to see Juvies (Juvie Boy Entertainers). All our family is in this team. My grandson and I stayed in our small tent and we had to use the (public) toilets here to freshen up. We do this every year, no problem.”

Colourful Mitchells Plain couple Mogamat Jappie from Juvie Boys Entertainers and wife Rafeeqa Jappie from Cape Town Hawkers have been married for nearly 30 years. Mogamat said: “We have been happily married for 27 years and are still deeply in love and enjoy life. For us to be part of two different teams is no problem. She loves her team. I love singing, especially in competitions like the Klopse and Malay Choirs, where I sing with Ottomans.” Meanwhile, rival troupes staged a protest against the KKKA and the carnival’s sponsors, Hollywoodbets.

Rival Troupes staged a protest against KKKA and the carnival sponsors Hollywoodbets. Richards Pot Stemmet's Pennsylvanian's troupe held up placards during the Cape Town Street Parade. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Pennsylvanian troup with his poster. Picture: Venecia Valentine Pennsylvanian troupes ask where the money is. Picture: Venecia Valentine Richard Pot Stemmet's Pennsylvanian's troupe held up placards reading “KKKA what happened to Hollywoodbets funding", "Hollywood Investigate your sponsor" and "Pot se kinders". Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Pennsylvanian troupes ask where the money is. Picture: Venecia Valentine Richard Pot Stemmet’s Pennsylvanians troupe held up placards reading “KKKA, what happened to Hollywoodbets funding”, “Hollywood Investigate your sponsor” and “Pot se kinders”. The protest was led by the director of the Cape District Minstrel Board, Shaheeda Dollie, who accused the KKKA of corruption. “Muneeb never even owned a klopse team before. What does he know about klops? I was told I’m not welcome here at the parade today, this coming from Gambeno.