Cape Town - A recent Facebook post in the Betty's Bay Baboon Action Group has gone viral, after pictures were posted of a juvenile baboon which was killed in a hit-and-run. Pete Oxford said that while on his walkabout with the Betty's Bay baboon troop, things had initially appeared normal, with the baboons foraging on plant roots, mutual grooming, ‘house sitting’ and having a few stones thrown at them.

"They eventually head back to the mountains where they have to cross the main Clarence Drive road. A road where people drive too fast. In general the baboons are pretty street-wise and car savvy, but not today. I watched it happen, a white Discovery came too fast past the baboons as they were crossing in full view.

"A juvenile was too slow and was hit by the nearside front wheel," Oxford said.

He said that the troop reacted instantly, and were barking like crazy.

"Our baboon colleagues arrived quickly, we slowed the traffic as the corpse was in the road and more of the troop were likely to get hit. I tried to move it but the reaction was instant and aggressive. Finally we managed to shield the body with a car, snatch it off the road and move it to the verge."

Oxford said that baboons typically show a huge amount of empathy and, like elephants and humans, need time to grieve.

"No sooner had we done that than the troop came one-by-one to inspect their comrade. The mother gave it special attention and for the following hour that we stayed to watch, left and repeatedly came back to spend time with it. Please everyone, learn to respect our wildlife and drive slowly."

Many reacted strongly and weighed in on the matter, saying that drivers need to be more aware, and that there must be better protection for the baboons.

Janet Longman said: "It's a cape nature and provincial/municipal issue to alert drivers and advise on slow speed and animals crossing. I have advised correctly. Charges should be laid if there is info on the driver and vehicle."

Hester Nortier: "Can just think how the mother feels all alone in the dark and cold. Shame."

Wayne Jackson: "So sad. This is so unnecessary and could have been avoided. There is something we can do, we just don't know it yet. Let's get together and discuss this and come up with ideas on things we can do within the bounds of the law that will resolve this and many other problems regarding the protection of our troops in the area."

Sharon Maher: "Pictures show a true tale of sadness. These misunderstood creatures are so close to our existence as humans. They show emotion and therefore they have some intelligence. There is definitely a correct way in dealing with this challenge."

* Due to the graphic nature of the images, the Cape Argus has chosen to to publish it, but the images are available for viewing here.