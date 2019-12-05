Horatio Huxham, 46, and his wife Cindy, 40, said the Afrikaanse Christelike Vroue Vereeniging (ACVV) branch in Melkbosstrand placed the boy in their care two weeks ago.
Their Melkbosstrand centre is a safe haven for children in need. On Saturday, the couple attended a party in the village in Melkbosstrand and it was there that residents told them of the allegations against the boy.
The wife said: “The ACVV is aware that one of my children was raped and they know that we don’t allow children with such serious crimes at our care centre.
“When we found out on Saturday, I immediately told my husband that the boy poses a threat to our children and other kids in our care.