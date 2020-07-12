Gale force winds expected with another cold front hitting the Western Cape

Cape Town - After the temporary break from cold weather, Capetonians can expect chilly, windy and wet conditions to resume from Monday, 13 July 2020, since yet another cold front will make landfall.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that gale to strong gale force winds blowing at 65 to 100 km/h, can be expected where the highest impact will include communities around Table Bay, False Bay, Hermanus, Cape Agulhas and adjacent interior areas. Heavy rain leading to flooding is also expected over the Cape Metropole, Western Cape Winelands and western Overberg.

"Marine impacts will also include high to very high sea conditions, with heights ranging from 6 to 13 m along the Northern and Western Cape coastal line, spreading to the Eastern Cape during the course of Monday.

"Storm surge is expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay, persisting into Tuesday morning. Snowfall is possible over the western mountains in the Western Cape and southern high ground of the Northern Cape on Monday into Tuesday," the weather service said.

