Gale force winds expected with another cold front hitting the Western Cape
Cape Town - After the temporary break from cold weather, Capetonians can expect chilly, windy and wet conditions to resume from Monday, 13 July 2020, since yet another cold front will make landfall.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that gale to strong gale force winds blowing at 65 to 100 km/h, can be expected where the highest impact will include communities around Table Bay, False Bay, Hermanus, Cape Agulhas and adjacent interior areas. Heavy rain leading to flooding is also expected over the Cape Metropole, Western Cape Winelands and western Overberg.
"Marine impacts will also include high to very high sea conditions, with heights ranging from 6 to 13 m along the Northern and Western Cape coastal line, spreading to the Eastern Cape during the course of Monday.
"Storm surge is expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay, persisting into Tuesday morning. Snowfall is possible over the western mountains in the Western Cape and southern high ground of the Northern Cape on Monday into Tuesday," the weather service said.
According to SAWS impacts associated with these adverse weather conditions are as follows:
- Gale to strong gale force winds may result in damage to coastal infrastructure, beach erosion and difficulty for boaters and fishers. Disruption of harbours and ports as well as beachfronts can be expected. Medium to large vessels will be at risk as a result of dragging of anchors.
- Gale to strong gale force winds over the interior could lead to damage of formal and informal settlements. Falling over of trees is likely to affect properties and road travel.
- Increased travel time is likely and high sided vehicles are at risk of falling over as a result of crosswinds particularly on the N1, N2, N7 and R60. Strong north-westerly winds over the interior may fuel runaway fires over the Eastern Cape.
"Due to saturated ground from the past few days' rainfall, further rainfall is likely to lead to flooding of roads and informal settlements, which may lead to damage of property and displacement of vulnerable communities. There is a risk to life due to fast moving streams, damaged roads and low bridges.
"Disruption of traffic is likely, as well as increased motor vehicle accidents. Vulnerable areas are likely to experience disruption to essential services."
The SAWS added that conditions will then spread to the remainder of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Minimum temperatures are expected to plummet significantly, with widespread frost predicted for Wednesday morning, 15 July 2020, across the central interior of the country: northern areas of the Eastern Cape, eastern areas of the Northern Cape, extreme southern areas of the North West and Gauteng as well as the Free State."Cape Argus