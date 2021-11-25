Gale force winds might lead to flooding, difficult driving conditions in the Western Cape

Cape Town - The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has been alerted to a severe weather update for some parts of the province, said the Western Cape government. This comes after the South African Weather Service briefed the centre this morning and indicated the storm is expected to make landfall from late night on Thursday and will continue throughout the day on Friday.

The regions that are expected to be most affected are the coastal regions in particular along the Overberg and the South Eastern parts of Cape Town including Strand, Muizenberg and Cape Point. In addition the Cape Winelands will see the brunt of the bad weather. The effects of the weather were already felt today when winds caused a truck to overturn near the Huguenot Tunnel which is now closed while traffic and rescue teams have been on scene since early this morning.

Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, spokesperson for transport, and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell confirmed there were no injuries reported. She said strong winds had caused the incident. “The Huguenot Tunnel is closed to heavy motor vehicles due to strong winds which caused a truck to overturn earlier today at the viaduct section. There were no injuries or fatalities. Light motor vehicles can still use the tunnel.”

The Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, Anton Bredell, is also urging people living and travelling in affected regions to be aware of the weather conditions predicted and to limit travelling and being outdoors as much as possible in the coming days. “We can expect gale force winds – especially along the coastal areas, lots of rain up to 35mm and hail in parts of the interior in particular. “This may lead to localised flooding, strong running water and difficult driving conditions, especially throughout the day on Friday.”

Gale-force winds caused a truck to overturn on the high-altitude viaduct bridge leading towards the Huguenot tunnel. Picture: Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA) Robberg Beach stands empty as strong winds batter the shoreline. Picture: David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA) Robberg Beach stands empty as strong winds batter the shoreline. Picture: David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA) Provincial as well as Municipal Disaster Management Centres and emergency services are on standby and will provide assistance where needed. On Thursday, Charlotte Powell, the City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre’s spokesperson, said they have been advised on the damaging winds expected in the city. “The forecast predicts strong to gale-force south-easterly to easterly winds (70-80km/h) gusting between 90 and 100km/h.

“The City’s services are on standby to deal with any impacts related to the predicted weather warning,” Powell said. “Any weather-related emergencies can be directed to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.” The provincial government encouraged Cape residents to contact their closest disaster management centre as quickly as possible should an emergency occur.

The easiest number to remember to call in an emergency is 112. This number can be dialled toll-free from any cell phone. “We also urge the public to ensure any information they share on social platforms has been verified as being correct and accurate before posting or sharing. “Facebook pages of the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts will be used to provide information on a timeous basis. Also rely on official channels including the Western Cape Government social media channels,” Bredell said.