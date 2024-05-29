GALLERY: Capetonians aren’t scared of long election day queues as they show up to vote
The historic 2024 elections are in full swing. Voters casting their vote at St Lawrence School in Du Noon. Queues of voters began snaking from as early as 6am this morning. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers
People queue outside an IEC voting station in Makhaza, Khayelitsha. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers
People queue outside an IEC voting station in the Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers
People queue outside an IEC voting station in the Europe informal settlement in Gugulethu. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers
People queue outside an IEC voting station in Makhaza, Khayelitsha. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers
Soldiers at The Ark Educare Centre. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers
People queue outside an IEC voting station Pinelands High School. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers
People queue early in the morning outside an IEC voting station in Durbanville. Photographer: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers
People stand in long queues outside an IEC voting tent in Brackenfell. Photographer: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers
In the lengthening shadows, South Africans stand tall, their determination unwavering as they brave the queues to cast their votes. Photographer: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers
An IEC official assist voters with the ballot papers voter at Edgemead Primary School. Photographer: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers
Voters casting their vote at Kuilsriver Caravan Park. Queues of voters began snaking from as early as 6am this morning. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers.
Voters all across Cape Town came out and made sure that their voices were heard, and that their votes were counted as they voted in the 2024 national and provincial elections.
Hundreds took to the voting stations, and in Dunoon a small crowd gathered at the St Lawrence Church to cast their votes.
Just as many people, if not more, were busy queueing in Gugulethu and Khayelitsha, with the police and the army making their presence known.
IOL reports that the Kuils River Caravan Park had the biggest crowd by midday as the queue snaked along the park.
Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile said police officers and members of the SANDF had been deployed, and more officers were deployed at the 49 hot-spot areas across the city.
Independent Newspapers photographers were busy around the city, as they captured Cape Town residents from across the metro showing up to vote.
Before casting her vote, GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille shared words of encouragement for voters and urged people to go and make their mark.
“I appeal to all South Africans to go out and vote today. The little cross. It's not just the cross. There’s a lot of value to that little cross. Put that value to your vote. But when you make your cross, think about yourself.
“How you feel at that moment? Your vote is your secret. Your vote can bring about change, so the value of the vote is so important. And you know, I've been listening to the radio this morning watching television, and I'm so, so proud of South Africans,” De Lille said.
“You should have seen the long queues already and the weather is playing along. So please, all South Africans, go out and do your civil duty and go and vote.”