GALLERY: Capetonians aren’t scared of long election day queues as they show up to vote

The historic 2024 elections are in full swing. Voters casting their vote at St Lawrence School in Du Noon. Queues of voters began snaking from as early as 6am this morning. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers

People queue outside an IEC voting station in Makhaza, Khayelitsha. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers

People queue outside an IEC voting station in the Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers

People queue outside an IEC voting station in the Europe informal settlement in Gugulethu. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers

People queue outside an IEC voting station at the Europe informal settlement in Gugulethu. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers

Soldiers at The Ark Educare Centre. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers

People queue outside an IEC voting station Pinelands High School. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers

People queue early in the morning outside an IEC voting station in Durbanville. Photographer: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers

People stand in long queues outside an IEC voting tent in Brackenfell. Photographer: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers

In the lengthening shadows, South Africans stand tall, their determination unwavering as they brave the queues to cast their votes. Photographer: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers

An IEC official assist voters with the ballot papers voter at Edgemead Primary School. Photographer: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers

Voters casting their vote at Kuilsriver Caravan Park. Queues of voters began snaking from as early as 6am this morning. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers.

