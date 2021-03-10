Gang shootings continue all over Mitchells Plain

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Shootings in different parts of Mitchells Plain continue unabated with the latest incident being an attempted murder of a 33-year-old man who was shot in the stomach Tuesday morning. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the man was taken to a medical facility for treatment. “The incident occurred this morning (Tuesday) at about 9.30am at Moses Kotler, Lentegeur,” she said. No arrests have yet been made. Lentegeur Community Policing Forum chairperson Byron de Villiers said the area had been experiencing daily shootings between a gang from New Woodlands and Heinz Park. “The police are understaffed and there are not enough vehicles. It concerns us that people are losing their lives, whether it be gangsters or community members. Something needs to be done.

“We have been saying that nothing is being done by the provincial SAPS to combat the gangsterism and the crime that comes with it. They have been seeing the impact gangsterism has, but nothing has been put on the table. How many more people must die before they realise that we have a problem with gangsters and drugs in the Cape Flats?” said De Villiers.

Police are also investigating a murder and attempted murder after a 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in Lavender Hill on Monday. A 4-year-old was also injured in the incident.

The teenager was found on the corner of St Alexander Circle and St Christopher Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. The child is receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the incident occurred at 5.40pm.

The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“The victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. The 4-year-old child was taken to a medical facility for treatment,” he said.

Steenberg Community Policing forum (CPF) chairperson Gavin Walbrugh said the drive-by shooting was gang related.

“Drive-by shootings are difficult to police and patrollers do not have control over them. The child was playing outside. It could have been anyone, but unfortunately it was a minor. However, we believe that the deceased was a target. We condemn the shooting in the strongest terms,” he said.

Walbrugh said the area was relatively quiet with no retaliations as yet.

“The police are doing as much as they can to combat these incidents, but it’s difficult to tell when and where they will happen. It is difficult with limited resources as we don’t have resources to cover all the areas at the same time.”

Cape Argus