Gang shootings continue in Hanover Park, latest incident leaves 14-year-old dead

Cape Town - Random shootings in Hanover Park - allegedly gang related - continue unabated, with the latest incident being a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed at Cascade Court early yesterday morning. This latest incident comes as police are still investigating the attempted murder of another 14-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man at Athburg Walk on Tuesday. A 32-year-old man was also fatally shot early on Monday morning at Donegal Court. Three others - aged 23, 28 and 44 - were injured. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the boy was certified dead at the crime scene. “Suspects are unknown, no arrest has been made as yet. The possibility that this incident may be gang related will be investigated,” he said.

Member of the CPF Yaseen Johaar said that within 84 hours the community had two murders, four attempted murders, and various shootings with more than 100 shots fired.

“When a child gets shot at, that is unacceptable. The community is in pain and hurt about this. Children can't play outside because they can be caught in crossfires. How do you tell a youngster not to play outside if it's in their instinct? The community is tense and unsatisfied. Everyone is complaining about the law enforcement officers.

“We are in a red zone and have more than 100 street lights not working. They collect our dirt bins late, and despite us begging authorities, not one gang leader has been picked up or arrested over the last six months, not one drug merchant was picked up. We can't give statements to police because detectives inform gangs and our lives are in danger,” Johaar said.

Hanover Park community policing forum chairperson Ebrahim Abrahams said it was concerning that young people were caught in the crossfire.

“These gangsters are now randomly shooting and they don't know who they are shooting and numerous times it's innocent people that get killed or injured in these crossfires.

“The incident happened while there is supposed to be 60 law enforcement officers roaming the area. However if there are law enforcement officers there, they really don't have a plan of fighting these gangs because if you have 60 law enforcement in an area any gangster will be afraid to shoot,” he said.

Anyone with information requested to contact investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mveleli Kedama at 021 690 1517 or 073 586 2119, or alternatively Crime Stop at 08600 1011.

Cape Argus